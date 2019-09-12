ICE detainer issued for man accused of threatening to stab small dog in NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Springfield man who is in the country illegally is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he threatened to stab a small dog with a knife during a dispute in Merrimack, New Hampshire late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a drunken man threatening to stab people at a house spoke with witnesses who said Sarbelio Lorenzo-Zacarias, 33, had just brandished a knife at other people before grabbing a small Maltese mix named Niko and threatening to stab it, according to police.

Lorenzo-Zacarias was later found hiding on the property and arrested on charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty.

He was taken to the Merrimack Police Department, where officers determined he was in the country illegally.

He was refused bail and an ICE detainer was placed on him before he was transported to Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending his arraignment on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)