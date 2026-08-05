BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is pushing back on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as they look into leasing 249 parking spots across Boston for its vehicles.

The Department of Homeland Security posted a listing looking for private partners in 14 cities to lease large numbers of parking spaces.

Wu said the City has not been contacted directly about the matter, and she does not want to see an increased ICE presence in Boston.

“This is an agency that has caused tremendous harm, loss of life, and we strongly oppose any expansion anywhere, especially in the City of Boston,” Wu said.

In a statement, she continued, “This administration has used ICE to make violent and deadly attacks on American cities. The City opposes any efforts to allow ICE to stage its lawless operations here.”

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