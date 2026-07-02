BOSTON (WHDH) - A Framingham woman is accused of stalking and threatening to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Emma Hammond, 31, faces several charges.

On June 26, just before midnight, police say they responded to a restaurant at 111 Dartmouth Street for reports of domestic violence.

Police say the victim reported he had met Hammond months ago and dated for a short time before he told her he didn’t want to continue the relationship.

The victim reported to officers that Hammond continually called him and went to his house to harass him. She would also allegedly appear at the restaurant to threaten him.

Police say the victim reported that earlier on June 26, Hammond grabbed him by the neck outside the restaurant and said: “If you date another girl, I will kill you.”

Officers took the report, and shortly afterward, Hammond returned to the scene. When police came back to arrest her, they said she became combative, flailed her arms, kicked two officers, and spat in one’s face.

She allegedly threatened police while in custody, saying she wished she had a gun to shoot them and would “chop them into little pieces.”

Hammond later admitted to an officer that she grabbed the victim by the neck and that she was “just playing with him.”

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