EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - “Gotta catch ’em all,” but first, gotta wait in line.

Dozens of people waited outside stores like Best Buy and Target for a special Pokémon celebration.

One Pokémon collector named Mike was the first in line at the Best Buy in Everett on Wednesday morning. He waited over 12 hours overnight for his chance to get his hands on Pokémon’s new drop.

“If you don’t get in line early, you ain’t getting ’em!” Mike said. “I got here at 4:30 yesterday. Didn’t really sleep too much, honestly. I took a nap in a chair for a little bit, but I was up all night.”

It’s a day card collectors have been waiting for, a massive new release for Pokémon’s 30th anniversary.

“I think it’s resurging because everyone that grew up during the late 90s and early 2000s,” Mike said. “They have a little cash and a disposable income nowadays, so they can go out and buy the stuff they couldn’t when they were kids.”

It’s a sentimental celebration for people like Robert Jackson, who has been collecting cards since he was 6.

“I still have some of my first Pokémon cards,” Jackson said.

Some retailers are limiting the number of boxes you can buy, and some are selling them cheaper than others.

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