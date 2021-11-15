A woman trying to help a driver after a crash wound up fighting him off when he tried to steal her own car in Worcester Saturday, officials said.

Julitssa Guerra Reyes said she pulled over on Park Avenue after seeing a car that had crashed into a sign, looking to help the motorist. But police said the driver had stolen the car, and when Reyes approached he got into her car and started punching her.

But Reyes fought back.

“I was like ‘you’re not leaving with my car.’ I ducked under and I just switched my ignition,” Reyes said. “I just blacked out. I just knew if you want to die about this car, we can die.”

Security footage shows Reyes fighting with the man, identified as William Vasbinder, 40, of Connecticut. Reyes said she was able to turn off the ignition while grappling with him.

“I put him in a headlock … I dragged him like this, we tumbled to the floor,” Reyes recalled.

Vasbinder eventually ran off and police arrested him a few blocks away. Reyes said she was still shaken by the fight.

“This is literally all I have, you know what I mean? You work hard, you work 9-5, you come home, you try to be a good person …. I’m still in shock and awe just trying to accept it all,” Reyes said.

