IHOP rolls out new menu filled with cereal-inspired pancakes

(WHDH) — IHOP’s newest menu items include a trio of cereal-inspired pancakes.

The popular restaurant chain announced Monday that it is coming out with a line of pancakes topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries, and Fruity Lucky Charms.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch meal consists of two buttermilk pancakes topped with cinnamon spread, Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, cream cheese icing, a crown of whipped topping, and cinnamon sugar.

The Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries are two buttermilk pancakes topped with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal, and a crown of whipped topping.

The Fruity Lucky Charms are two buttermilk pancakes topped with cereal milk mousse, vanilla sauce, Fruity Lucky Charms cereal, and a crown of sweet purple whipped icing.

In addition to the pancakes, IHOP is rolling out shakes made with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries.

The new items are only available for a limited time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)