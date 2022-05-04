BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu said she was upset at yet another dangerous collapse at a large Boston construction site, with a floor collapse in Southie Wednesday coming just over a month after a fatal collapse downtown.

Crews rescued three people from a floor collapse at the Boston Edison site, which is being demolished for a massive multi-use development, with one person taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said Wednesday.

At the end of March, part of the Government Center parking garage collapsed as it was being demolished during construction of a new residential tower. The collapse killed engineer Peter Monsini and dropped 100 tons of debris nine stories to the ground near the Haymarket MBTA stop, leading officials to pause some subway service for weeks due to safety concerns.

Wu said federal officials are investigating the latest collapse as well as the earlier one, and that work has been suspended at the Boston Edison site.

“I’m angry that we’re here again at another work site with another major incident,” Wu said. “Every family member of workers across our city needs to know that it cannot be a question of whether your family member will come home at night.”

