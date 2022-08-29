BOSTON (WHDH) - A mother in Hyde Park said she is infuriated after a mix-up at her daughter’s school led to panic as she tried to pick her 5-year-old up during the first day of school.

5-year-old Nylah Kamara is back home and safe with her family after the ordeal, which according to her mother, started when Nylah was mistaken for another student. Based on the other student’s name, Nylah was placed on the wrong school bus at the end of the day, setting off an hours-long panic that involved a missing person alert being issued.

“I’m shooken up, I’m angry – it’s all types of emotions running through my head,” Nylah’s mother, Kyeisha Alexander, said. “I’m just blown away that it’s her first day of school, she’s only five, and they couldn’t even tell me where she went.”

Alexander told reporters she had dropped her daughter off at Match Charter Public School in Hyde Park on Monday morning, introducing her to a staff member who greeted them.

“She took her out, she put her in line – I waited until she walked into the school,” Alexander said. “So, I’d seen her walk into the school.”

But come afternoon pick-up time, Nylah was not outside, and the school informed her mother that the 5-year-old had been marked absent.

“They couldn’t tell me where she was, they couldn’t tell me what bus she was on,” she said.

According to Alexander, Nylah was mistaken for another student who was, in fact, absent on Monday. But, because of the student’s name, Nylah was placed on the wrong school bus, taking her to wrong residence.

Nylah’s family started checking different locations Monday afternoon, with Boston Police soon joining in the search, issuing a missing person alert that evening.

The school eventually realized what happened when Nylah’s mother showed them a photo of her daughter, leading to officials realizing Nylah had not been the student they thought she was.

Nylah was checked by EMS staff after returning to her family and, aside from feeling a little shaken according to her mother, is doing OK.

“I just prayed that this happens to nobody else’s kid on the first day of school,” Alexander told 7NEWS.

7NEWS reached out to the charter school for comment and, as of 10:30 p.m. Monday, have not yet heard back.

