BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s a sight nearly unthinkable just months ago. Jaylen Brown is a Philadelphia 76er.

“Nothing but respect for the city of Boston, but now, it’s time to move forward a little bit,” Brown said in his introduction to Philly.

It’s been a month since the trade went down, and it still stings for Celtics fans. Brown has said he felt disrespected during the process, but he said he’s looking forward, not back.

“I played in Boston for the last 10 years,” Brown said. “It’s title town. They expect to win. Always looking for someone to blame. Some years, it was me. All I come with is my work ethic, mentality, and impact on winning. That’s my approach. Nothing else matters. How do we win games?”

Brown said he’s thrilled he’ll be sharing the court with fellow stars Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the great LeBron James, who signed with the 6ers after Brown was traded.

“I’m looking forward to learning from LeBron,” Brown said. “All those guys. But even LeBron endured through his career; one of my favorite things to do is learn. Can’t wait to soak up as much information as I can and apply it to myself.”

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