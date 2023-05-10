TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Townsend mom thanked police officers for rescuing her two daughters after they got lost hiking.

Police were dispatched after the two girls, ages 8 and 16, called their mom and told her they were lost.

Officers were able to ping the girls’ phones to Barker Hill Road and use the sound of their horns to guide them back.

The girls were located approximately 20 minutes from time of dispatch, according to police.

When asked if they were alright, the 8-year-old sister said, “I’m never going hiking with her again.”

