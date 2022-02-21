STOCKTON, Calif. (WHDH) — A dog that had gone missing for 12 years is back with her original owner after being found in California earlier this month.

Animal Services Officer Brandon Levin received a call on Feb. 10 about a stray dog that had been dropped off on a rural property outside Stockton, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office. The caller said the dog appeared old and unwell.

Levin scanned the dog for a tracking chip and learned that her name was Zoey and she had been reported missing from Lafayette in 2010.

Zoey had been missing for so long that in 2015 the microchip company had listed her as “deceased” in their records, the sheriff’s office said.

The dog’s owner, Michelle, still had the same phone number despite now living in Benecia.

She was able to reunite with Zoey after 12 years apart.

“I’m still in shock,” she said. “I definitely didn’t expect this to ever happen so I’m really excited.”

