‘In our thoughts and prayers’: Red Sox send their best wishes to ex-slugger David Ortiz

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — The Red Sox are sending their best wishes to former teammate David Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night.

Red Sox officials say they are doing everything they can to support the slugger. He was expected to take a medical flight to Boston some time on Monday.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy says he loves Ortiz and knows the city will rally around him.

Special assistant Jason Varitek, who played with Ortiz for almost a decade, said he didn’t get much sleep on Sunday night while trying to get updates.

“He’s a dad and my heart goes out to Alex, and DeAngelo, and his wife,” Varitek told reporters. “It’s very scary that something like that can happen.”

Manager Alex Cora said Ortiz was a great player, and he remains an even better person. Ace pitcher David Price added that he hopes Ortiz will make a full recovery.

“It’s very unfortunate for him to have to go through that,” Price said of Ortiz. “He’s definitely in our thoughts and prayers, along with his family.”

The team was expected to honor the All-Star and World Series MVP before Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)