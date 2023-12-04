LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An exclusive barbershop in Lowell is the new buzz in town.

But if you want a seat at the chair, you will have to be a student at Sullivan Middle School.

Hidden behind a door in the halls of the school, Husky Kutz, is a one-of-a-kind shop named after the Sullivan School’s mascots by its students.

“A haircut can create a lot of positivity outside of even just school,” said local barber Joseph L’Heureux in a recent interview. “…And confidence leads to success.”

L’Heureux, the co-owner of The Shoppe LLC, is volunteering his time every week to get kids looking fresh for the unbeatable price of $0.

“It feels fresh and like you’re new,” said one student after receiving a haircut.

The idea for the program came from Sullivan Community School Manager Gayl Hurley. The new program was made possible after the Sullivan School received a grant.

“Part of the grant is to transform spaces within the school building and I said, ‘Wouldn’t this be neat to have a barbershop on site to help alleviate some barriers as to why kids aren’t getting a haircut,” Hurley said.

With the program up and running, L’Heureux is now hoping other schools across the country will follow suit and help transform young boys into gentlemen.

“Not everyone can afford haircuts,” he said. “Not everyone has the means to get to a barbershop or just be comfortable in a barbershop.”

“So, being able to do it right from school is something that should be happening everywhere,” L’Heureux continued.

The Husky Kutz barbershop is open on Mondays from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Though the program is already booked until the end of January, organizers are hoping to keep it going for years to come.

