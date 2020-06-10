In solidarity with Black Lives Matter, indigenous people call for removal of Columbus statue

BOSTON (WHDH) - A coalition of indigenous organizers will gather on Boston’s waterfront near the site of the Christopher Columbus statue that was beheaded overnight to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement, representatives for the North American Indian Center of Boston, United American Indians of New England and IndigenousPeoplesDayMA said that they are demanding change amid this wave of civil unrest that has swept the nation and the globe.

First, they insist that all statutes and symbols honoring Columbus be permanently removed as they are symbols of white supremacy.

Next, they demand that cities and the Commonwealth abolish “Columbus Day” and replace it with “Indigenous Peoples Day.”

“This art installation [the Columbus statue] is representative of the state violence endured by Black and Indigenous peoples for over 500 years,” said Jean-Luc Pierite, President of the NAICOB Board. “Any attempt to erase our history through the restoration of the statue will be met by Black and Indigenous peoples asserting our rights and sovereignty. We call upon our relations to join us in peaceful, prayerful acts of protection. In this way, we will honor our ancestors.”

In addition to removing Columbus statues and celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday in October, the indigenous organizers are calling upon legislators in Massachusetts to support a ban on Native American sports team mascots, to support the bill to redesign the state flag and seal.

“It is time for everyone to acknowledge that this is a stolen land in a nation built by stolen peoples. We wish to express our solidarity with movements for Black Lives and against police violence,” Mahtowin Munro, spokesperson for IndigenousPeoplesDayMA.org and UAINE, said.

The gathering will begin at 5:30 p.m.

