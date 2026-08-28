PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - An independent review was released on Friday of the City of Providence’s response to the mass shooting at Brown University on December 13, 2025.

According to the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), its review found that Providence’s response was “highly effective across city government, highlighting the courage, professionalism, and adaptability of first responders and City personnel under extraordinary, difficult circumstances.”

In the review, PERF also identified areas to strengthen the systems amid a large-scale emergency response, including mutual aid, interoperable communications, investigative work, emergency notifications, and joint training.

“We asked for an independent review because the people of Providence deserve an honest assessment of how their city responded to an unprecedented tragedy,” said Mayor Brett Smiley. “The findings affirm that our police officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, dispatchers, emergency management professionals, and other City employees responded with courage, urgency, and professionalism when our community needed them most. We also know that every discussion of this response must begin with the people whose lives were changed forever. We will never lose sight of that. Our commitment to preparedness is ultimately about protecting people and giving our first responders every possible advantage when lives are at risk.”



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