BOSTON (WHDH) - An unlikely pair of furry best friends are looking for their forever home after getting dropped off at the MSPCA’s adoption center in Jamaica Plain.

A 6-year-old cat named Kitty and a 2-year-old dog named Leila arrived at the shelter on March 14 inside the same pet carrier.

“They are each other’s best friend and keeping them together has made a very difficult situation much easier for them to handle,” Anna Rafferty-Fore, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center said.

The inseparable pets share a makeshift quarters in a room apportioned for them, braking MSPCA’s traditional housing protocol.

“We typically house dogs and cats separately because in the majority of cases the animals will have never met—and it can be scary, especially for cats who may be fearful of dogs, to be near them,” Rafferty-Fore said.

The tabby cat and chihuahua lost their home when their owners were forced to move and could not find housing to accommodate their pets.

Anyone interested in adopting the pair can email adoption@mspca.org or visit them at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain.

