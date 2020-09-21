Investigation underway after 1 person shot in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Roslindale after one person was shot Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene near the intersection of Washington and Beech streets found the person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

That victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities were on scene working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No further information was released.

