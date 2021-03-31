Investigation underway after 19-year-old woman found dead in NH home

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a 19-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an unresponsive person at a home on Greenleaf Avenue in Portsmouth around 8:15 a.m. pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Police say investigators did not find any signs of foul play.

A medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Portsmouth police detective Adam Kozlowski at 603-610-7538.

