WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two children were found dead in a home in Wellesley on Friday night, officials said.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Edgemoore Avenue around 9:30 p.m. found the children dead inside, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. Their names have not been released.

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and the Wellesley Police Department.

At this time, there is no risk to the community.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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