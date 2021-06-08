CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were killed in a two-car crash in Chicopee on Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to the scene of the crash on the southbound side of Route 391 between Exits 3 and 4 temporarily closed down the left travel lane, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Police did not immediately release any additional information.

#MAtraffic Troopers remain on scene with two-vehicle crash Route 391 SB between Exits 3 and 4 in #Chicopee, investigation is still being conducted. Left travel lane has reopened. Unfortunately two fatal injuries have been confirmed. Limited information is available at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 9, 2021

