Investigation underway after 2 people shot in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Shepard Street around 3 p.m. found two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Brockton Police Department.

One victim is said to have been grazed in the abdomen, while the second victim was hit in the cheek. They were both taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

