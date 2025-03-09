CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence gathered at a crime scene in Chelsea late Saturday night where two teens were found stabbed, one who later died, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported incident on Eastern Avenue around 8:45 p.m. found two victims suffering from stab wounds, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old, has been pronounced dead.

The other, a 15-year-old, was taken to the hospital.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “Violence like this shocks and saddens our immediate neighborhoods and our entire society, as it should, especially when the victims are so young. We move forward best when we have help from the community and we hope anyone with information about this tragic incident will contact us.”

A witness told 7NEWS he called 911 after seeing one of the victim’s brothers frantically trying to stop passing cars for help.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)