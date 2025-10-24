EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two people died in a crane collapse in Everett Friday afternoon.

Several crews including Everett fire and police responded to the Mystic River after the crane toppled at the Exxon Docs, near 201B Rover St.

In a statement, Charter CEO Robert Delhome said, “We are devastated to learn that two individuals employed by a subcontractor have died following a horrific accident at one of our job sites. We are actively coordinating with all relevant public safety officials to understand why and how this happened. We’re grateful for the quick response from the police and EMS, and extend our deepest sympathies to anyone affected by this tragedy.”

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says the investigation into the cause of the collapse is active and ongoing.

