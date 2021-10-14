LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a shooting outside of a salon in Lowell that left a man dead on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Loring and Westford streets around 10:30 p.m. found a 20-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sal Khoun says the shooting left his salon riddled with bullet holes.

At least four bullets flew into Vann’s Hair Salon, hitting a hair dryer and television, according to Khoun.

“Imagine if people were inside and something like this happened…It’s really, really scary,” Khoun said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Neighborhood residents say they are rattled by the shooting.

“You know, 20, you’re a kid. You haven’t even had a chance to experience life,” said Jim Treska, who heard the gunfire. “It’s just sad.”

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assiting Lowell police with the investigation.

