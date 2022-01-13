FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Falmouth on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive male in the area of Teaticket Highway found an unresponsive 30-year-old man at the scene, according to Falmouth police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

