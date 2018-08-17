MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway into the shooting of a 7-year-old in Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday night.

Officers responding to a local hospital just after 8 p.m. met with the child who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are working on determining what circumstances led to this incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)