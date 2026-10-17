MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an 80-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Maynard on Friday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of Tiger Drive around 6:30 p.m. found the woman injured, according to police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck her remained at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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