CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after some athletic fields were damaged in Canton overnight.

Video from the Canton Parks and Recreation Department showed tire tracks across the John F. Kennedy Elementary School athletic fields.

In the caption, the department wrote, “A big “thank you” to whoever decided the JFK fields was the perfect place to do donuts. It only took a few minutes to undo a lot of hard work and leave a mess for others to deal with. It’s a community space that everyone enjoys that now seriously impacts multiple organizations.”

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