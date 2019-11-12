Investigation underway after body found near wastewater treatment plant in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities have launched a death investigation after officials say the body of a woman was found at a wastewater treatment plant in Athol early Monday morning.

The body was found near the entrance to the plant on Jones Street, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Athol police and state troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are investigating the death, which is considered criminal in nature, according to officials.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was in her 20s.

Police searched a duplex on South Street for clues.

A man who lives on the other side of the building and wished to remain anonymous said his girlfriend’s son was dating the victim who worked at a strip club.

“She comes in a two, three in the morning. She’s gone by morning,” he said. “She comes a couple of hours and then leaves.”

The man continued, “As far as I know, she was supposed to meet somebody. That’s the last thing I heard. She was supposed to meet somebody and then she never came back.”

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

No additional information was immediately available.

