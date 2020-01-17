Investigation underway after Boston College student struck by Commuter Rail train

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Boston College student was struck and seriously injured by a Commuter Rail train in Newton on Friday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the Washington Street MBTA station around 10 a.m. found a young woman on the tracks suffering from serious injuries, according to the Transit Police Department.

Ariel Cox, a member of Boston College’s class of 2022, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, a school official confirmed. There was no word on her condition.

Cox was trespassing on the right of way when she was struck by an inbound train, Transit police said.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)