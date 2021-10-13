BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston Public Schools bus went up in flames in Mattapan on Wednesday morning.

The bus caught on fire on Blue Hill Avenue in the area of Mattapan Square.

There were no students on board at the time of the fire and the bus driver is OK, according to BPS officials.

Video from the scene showed the front of the bus engulfed in bright orange flames and thick black smoke pouring into the air.

The charred bus was towed away from the scene after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)