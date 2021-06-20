BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a car barreled into a Mattapan home early Sunday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Walk Hill St. around 1 a.m. found debris scattered across the sidewalk and at least three severely damaged cars, including one located under the steps leading up to the porch of the house and another rolled over onto its side.

A preliminary investigation determined that a multi-vehicle vehicle accident on the street caused one vehicle to crash into the porch, according to Boston police.

The driver who crashed into the porch was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The stairs of the home were smashed in the crash and the newly-constructed porch was completely destroyed.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

