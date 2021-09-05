FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a car slammed into a house in Fitchburg on Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a house on Water Street around 11:30 a.m. found a 2006 Honda Civic that had left the roadway and struck a house.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to UMass Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Fitchburg police.

The crash remains under investigation and no other information was immediately available.

