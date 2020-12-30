Investigation underway after child ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bull in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An off-duty Boston police officer opened fire on a pit bull in Boston on Wednesday as it “viciously mauled” an 11-year-old boy, officials said.

The officer sprang into action and opened fire after seeing the pit bull biting the child on the head, neck, arm, and groin around 12 p.m. on Rock Terrace in Dorchester, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said during a news conference. The gunshots scared the animal off.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was taken into surgery for his injuries. The officer was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Both Gross and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins commended the officer for saving the boy’s life, noting that the outcome could have been very different if he didn’t act quickly.

Two dogs have since been removed from the home.

No additional information was immediately available.

Animal control removes 2 dogs from the scene. @bostonpolice commissioner says 11 yr old boy was mauled by a dog – bit in the neck, arm, groin. #7news pic.twitter.com/n8TzPUAM3s — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 30, 2020

