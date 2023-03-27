BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities were on scene at Logan Airport Monday after state police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a coach bus on the Terminal B lower roadway. 

Officials said the crash happened around 5 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering severe injuries. 

Police were still investigating as of around 6:30 p.m., with some areas around terminal B closed to traffic.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest upda

