BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities were on scene at Logan Airport Monday after state police said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a coach bus on the Terminal B lower roadway.

Officials said the crash happened around 5 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering severe injuries.

Police were still investigating as of around 6:30 p.m., with some areas around terminal B closed to traffic.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest upda

