BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday.

A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)