BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday.

A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox