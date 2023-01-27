BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday.
A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)