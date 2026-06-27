BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Mattapan on Saturday that left one person dead and four others injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 1460 Blue Hill Avenue around 1:45 a.m. found five people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. All were taken to nearby hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

Police say it appears all victims are men.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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