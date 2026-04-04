BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died and two others were rushed to the hospital following an early morning house fire in Brockton on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Glendale Avenue around 12:30 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the windows of the single-family home and during a search of the home found a woman in her 40s dead, according to a joint statement issued by Brockton Fire Chief Brian F. Nardelli, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

“Our hearts are with the family that lost a loved one this morning,” said Chief Nardelli. “This is a terrible tragedy for them and a sad day for our community.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the woman’s death. Her name has not been released.

The fire is being jointly investigated by the Brockton Fire Department, Brockton Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth DA’s office.

They collectively determined that it began in a second-floor bedroom. Preliminarily, it does not appear suspicious but the exact cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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