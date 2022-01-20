CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer in Chelmsford on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the northbound side of Route 3 near Exit 84 after 3 p.m. found a person who had been struck in the area of the breakdown lane, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim was tending to their broken down vehicle when they were struck, law enforcement sources said.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area due to lengthy traffic delays.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Troopers on scene, fatal crash involving tractor trailer and pedestrian, RT 3 NB, Chelmsford, prior to Ex 84. Rotator tow on scene. Delays currently at 3 miles. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 20, 2022

Breaking: Fatal accident investigation underway on Route 3 north in Chelmsford after person who’s car had broken down was out of the car and struck by a tractor trailer truck #7News pic.twitter.com/bHIlDThoSb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 20, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)