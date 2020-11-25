Investigation underway after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Stoughton on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Central Street and Lakewood Drive around 5 p.m. assisted in transporting the victim to a local hospital, according to police.

Their condition was not immediately released.

The driver that struck the pedestrian remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

