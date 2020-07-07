Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, seriously injured on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Wilmington Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian crash near Exit 39 on the northbound side of Interstate 93, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Twitter page.

Traffic in the area has been delayed.

No further information was released.

Pedestrian struck I-93 northbound in #Wilmington by exit 39. Traffic delays. Serious injury. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 8, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

