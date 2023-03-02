CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a piece of the ceiling at the Harvard Square MBTA station fell near a set of stairs.

The debris fell on Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, according to the T.

Still, MBTA rider Peter D’Angelo said the incident was a close call.

“I don’t think I’m exaggerating that that could have caused damage to somebody’s body,” D’Angelo told 7NEWS.

D’Angelo said he was climbing the nearby stairs when he heard a loud bang. He said he turned around to see a cloud of dirt after the debris fell.

The T said an insulation panel fell, adding that it dispatched personnel to the southbound platform at Harvard station after this incident.

The panel was roughly four feet by two feet.

D’Angelo said he isn’t surprised the panel fell.

“We need the T and we have to ride the T,” he said. “If we had any other option, we would use that.”

“It would be lovely if our trains and our buses just worked like they were supposed to and were safe,” D’Angelo continued.

Structural engineers were called to inspect the ceiling and determine why the panel fell, according to the T.

The T said crews removed a second insulation panel as part of the inspection process.

