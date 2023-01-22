NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following a domestic incident overnight that led to an officer firing at a suspect as they shot at and drove toward responding police, an official said.

Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, a dead-end street where an area was blocked off with crime scene tape. Investigators appeared to be focusing on one house in particular.

The incident was first reported around 3 a.m. Norwood Police Chief Bill Brooks said responding officers heard gunshots coming from a home and soon after saw a driver speeding toward them, according to the Norwood police chief.

That’s when one Norwood police officer who was in the street fired at the driver, though they kept going and fled the scene. Police say it does not appear anyone was hit in the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)