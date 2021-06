PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after the Providence War Memorial in Rhode Island was vandalized the morning of Memorial Day.

Black spray paint was discovered on several of the stones that make up the memorial around 8:15 a.m., according to police.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)