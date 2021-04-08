MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a shooting involving three victims in Manchester, New Hampshire late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to multiple reports of gunshots fired in the area of Union and Cedar streets around 10:10 p.m. also heard the shots fired and located a crime scene, according to Manchester police.

Three victims of the shooting have been identified but police say their names are not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or provide an anonymous tip by calling the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)