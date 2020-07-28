Investigation underway after SUV hits 5 cars, rams through front of Medford nail salon

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after an SUV struck several cars and slammed through the front of a nail salon at a shopping plaza in Medford on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a building at 295 Middlesex Ave. found the SUV wedged almost entirely inside Bellagio Nails and Spa.

The driver, whose name has not been released, struck at least five other vehicles before ramming into the salon, officials said.

One witness likened the incident to a “demolition derby” and another said the driver was traveling at about 50 mph before the crash.

Medford Lt. Ryan Martinello said the driver suffered minor injuries, while no one in the salon was hurt.

“There was serious luck on the side of the occupants of the nail salon,” Martinello said. “The employees were in the store but at a different location not near the front wall of the building.”

It’s not clear if the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting local authorities with the investigation.

