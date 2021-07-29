BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a daylight shooting in Boston’s Roslindale section on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Corinth and Birch streets just before 1:20 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. She is said to be in critical condition.

Video from SKY7 HD showed Sullivan’s Pharmacy roped off with crime scene tape and several police cruisers parked outside.

Neighborhood residents were left shaken by news of the shooting.

“All of the people here have been saying how shocking an awful this is,” one woman said. “This is a nice, peaceful, friendly, diverse…neighborhood.”

Police are working to track down the shooter.

No additional details were immediately available.

