Investigation underway in Haverhill, NH related to Maura Murray’s disappearance

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH/AP) — Authorities are searching an area in Haverhill, New Hampshire in connection with the 2004 disappearance on Maura Murray, officials said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office confirmed that they had representatives in North Haverhill on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into Murray’s Feb. 9, 2004 disappearance.

The 21-year-old University of Massachusetts-Amherst nursing student lied to professors about a death in the family, left campus, and was last seen on a road that leads to the White Mountain National Forest. She had crashed her car, which was later found.

In February, Murray’s father, Fred Murray, claimed that cadaver dogs and a radar scan identified something hidden in a basement near where his daughter was last seen. The area had previously been searched and nothing was found.

Fred Murray believes his daughter is dead, the victim of a crime. Others theorized that Maura fled, possibly to Canada, or was injured, wandered off into the woods and died of exposure. The case has been the subject of podcasts and a documentary.

Maura Murray’s family and some investigators believe she just wanted to get away for a few days. She had recently resolved a criminal matter involving use of a stolen credit card and caused extensive damage to her father’s car during a crash.

A few days before she disappeared, she was working her security job at UMass-Amherst when the phone rang, and she burst into tears. The caller and the subject of the call remain unknown.

When Maura Murray lost control of her car and hit a tree, a couple who lived nearby called police. A school bus driver who also lived nearby asked her if she wanted him to call police. She said no, but he called anyway.

A police report says the windshield was cracked on the driver’s side, both air bags deployed and the car was locked. There was a box of wine on the back seat and a strong odor of alcohol.

