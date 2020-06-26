Investigation underway into apparent hit-and-run that sent a car flying off Worcester overpass killing 1

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Worcester after police say a collision sent a car flying off an overpass and crashing down onto Interstate 290, killing the driver.

Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a single-car crash on I-290 eastbound near the 190 split and found a car that had come to rest on its roof.

The driver has succumbed to his injures, his 18-year-old daughter survived. Though her condition is not known at this time.

Witnesses say that driver was heading down I-190 and was taking Exit 20 when another vehicle struck him and sent the car flying down onto the eastbound side of I-290.

Investigators say they are considering this a hit-and-run at this time.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill as officers worked to determine the circumstances around the crash.

“I had three of my kids in the car,” witness Sarah Kyriazis said. “But I had taken the day off, my first day off since this whole COVID started, and we were driving back from the beach. Just a little nerve-wracking. I wouldn’t let the kids out of the car because you shouldn’t really be pulled over on the side of a highway. I just hope the people are OK.”

No further information has been released.

