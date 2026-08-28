ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway near a pond at Nara Park in Acton Friday afternoon, 7NEWS cameras captured.

Investigators have been at the taped off scene for hours, with multiple law enforcement vehicles parked in the vicinity. Sky 7 HD also captured a person being wheeled on a stretcher into a helicopter before they were flown to the hospital.

People who frequent the park said it’s a popular spot, and it’s concerning to see such a large emergency response.

“Absolutely horrific to hear that something potentially detrimental could happen to someone on the premises, or on the water, it’s absolutely heartbreaking,” said Nathan Hutchinson, who lives in the area.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is also investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)